King Charles III: 10 pictures of Edinburgh Proclamation ceremony held at Mercat Cross and Castle

The Lord Lyon King of Arms has read the proclamation of the new King to the people of Scotland at Mercat Cross in Edinburgh.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Sunday, 11th September 2022, 12:54 pm
Updated Sunday, 11th September 2022, 1:03 pm

Thousands of people are tightly packed along barriers on the Royal Mile and have just heard the proclamation read from a pulpit near at Mercat Cross near St Giles' Cathesral.

Giving his first proclamation at Mercat Cross in Edinburgh, The Lord Lyon King of Arms told the crowd: “God save the King.”

The crowd shouted back in celebration: “God save the King.”

Some booing was also heard throughout the cheers.

Updates as Queen’s coffin leaves Balmoral to begin its journey to Edinburgh

The proclamation was followed by a 21-gun salute from the city’s castle moments later.

As the King’s Body Guard for Scotland and the guard of honour made their way towards Edinburgh Castle, the crowd broke out into a round of spontaneous applause.

1. An Accession Proclamation Ceremony at Mercat Cross, Edinburgh.

An Accession Proclamation Ceremony at Mercat Cross, Edinburgh, publicly proclaiming King Charles III as the new monarch. Picture date: Sunday September 11, 2022.

Photo: Jane Barlow

2. An Accession Proclamation Ceremony at Mercat Cross

An Accession Proclamation Ceremony at Mercat Cross, Edinburgh, publicly proclaiming King Charles III as the new monarch. Picture date: Sunday September 11, 2022.

Photo: Jane Barlow

3. An Accession Proclamation Ceremony at Mercat Cross

An Accession Proclamation Ceremony at Mercat Cross, Edinburgh, publicly proclaiming King Charles III as the new monarch. Picture date: Sunday September 11, 2022.

Photo: Jane Barlow

4. Royal Archers and High Court judges during an Accession Proclamation Ceremony at Mercat Cross

Royal Archers and High Court judges during an Accession Proclamation Ceremony at Mercat Cross, Edinburgh, publicly proclaiming King Charles III as the new monarch. Picture date: Sunday September 11, 2022.

Photo: Jane Barlow

