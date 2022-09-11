Thousands of people are tightly packed along barriers on the Royal Mile and have just heard the proclamation read from a pulpit near at Mercat Cross near St Giles' Cathesral.

Giving his first proclamation at Mercat Cross in Edinburgh, The Lord Lyon King of Arms told the crowd: “God save the King.”

The crowd shouted back in celebration: “God save the King.”

Some booing was also heard throughout the cheers.

The proclamation was followed by a 21-gun salute from the city’s castle moments later.

As the King’s Body Guard for Scotland and the guard of honour made their way towards Edinburgh Castle, the crowd broke out into a round of spontaneous applause.

