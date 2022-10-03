King and Queen Consort to visit Dunfermline on Monday to mark city status
Charles and Camilla are set to hold their first joint public engagement since royal mourning ended by visiting Dunfermline today to mark it achieving city status
They will attend an official council meeting at the City Chambers and visit Dunfermline Abbey in celebration of the new city status.
They will also host a reception at Edinburgh’s Palace of Holyroodhouse to celebrate British South Asian communities. Eight places were made cities, as part of celebrations marking the 70-year reign of the late monarch, after successfully bidding for the honour under the Platinum Jubilee Civic Honours Competition.
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: “Being awarded city status represents a very special moment for Dunfermline and its community. This ceremony heralds an exciting new chapter in Dunfermline’s history, and I am delighted to attend and celebrate this wonderful city’s rich heritage and promising future.”
