The Labour leader arrived at the SW19 grounds after midday on Thursday to watch matches on Centre Court.

He was seen kissing his wife Victoria ahead of the ladies semi-final match between Tunisian player Ons Jabeur and Germany’s Tatjana Maria.

The Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition are invited to the tournament every year.

However, it is understood that Mr Johnson is not expected to attend.

Earlier, Sir Keir had warned the Tories that Mr Johnson should not be allowed to linger in Downing Street after resigning as party leader, and threatened to use a Commons motion to attempt to oust him if the Prime Minister refused to hand over the reins to a caretaker premier.

Sir Keir said: “He needs to go completely. None of this nonsense about clinging on for a few months.”

Also in the royal box at Wimbledon on Thursday is Judy Murray, mother of former Wimbledon champion Sir Andy Murray.