Jenny Hastings: Body found in search for missing wife of rugby star
A body has been found in the search for missing Jenny Hastings, the wife of former Scottish rugby international Scott Hastings.
Police said the body of a woman was found in the Hound Point area of South Queensferry at around 3.20pm on Saturday.
"Formal identification is yet to take place but the family of missing woman Jenny Hastings has been informed,” a police statement said.
“There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”
Mrs Hastings failed to return after going for a swim in Wardie Bay in Edinburgh.
Stephen Jardine: The difference Jenny Hastings made to my life
In a statement last week, the Hastings family said they were “absolutely heartbroken” at the news, adding that Mrs Hastings had “struggled with her mental health for a number of years”.
The statement said: “It’s with huge sadness that we write to advise you that Jenny went for a swim in the Firth of Forth on the afternoon of Tuesday September 3 2024, and that the incident is being treated by the police as a high risk missing person case.
“The Hastings family are absolutely heartbroken.
“Jenny and Scott have a huge following of friends from all walks of life including those that work in the media, and we ask that at this moment in time we are allowed to grieve privately with family members.”
www.samaritans.org or call 116123
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.