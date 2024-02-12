The brother of a Scot who has been imprisoned in India for more than six years and is facing the death penalty as a result of his campaigning for Sikh rights has questioned the UK government’s commitment to securing his release.

Jagtar Singh Johal was in Punjab in northern India for his wedding in November 2017 when his family said he was bundled into an unmarked car. He claims to have been beaten and tortured by Indian police, alleging officers attached electrodes to his ear, nipples and genitals, and threatened to burn him alive.

Indian officials claim he was involved in a plot to murder a Hindu nationalist leader, but the 36 year-old and his family have long maintained his innocence. They say he was subjected to a coerced confession before being confronted with an array of further charges.

On Monday, Mr Johal’s brother, Gurpreet Singh Johal, a West Dunbartonshire councillor, met with foreign secretary Lord Cameron, who vowed to review the government's involvement in the case to “make sure we are doing the right thing”.

Speaking as he visited the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office building in East Kilbride, Lord Cameron said he would review the action taken, but stopped short of calling for Mr Johal’s release.

“As an incoming foreign secretary, you don't just accept what the government has said up to now, you really look at it, really ask the questions,” he said. “And meeting with the family today is going to help me to go back and ask those questions all over again to make sure we're doing the right thing for this British citizen."

While not calling for Mr Johal to be released, Lord Cameron said he would look at “whether there is a different approach we should be taking,” adding: "The Indian government has got to speed up this case.”

Gurpreet Singh Johal meets with his constituency MP, Martin Docherty-Hughes, outside Abercrombie House in East Kilbride. Picture: John Devlin

However, Gurpreet said while he welcomed the meeting with Lord Cameron, the former Tory prime minister “had no good answers to my questions”.

He told The Scotsman: “It didn’t go as I expected. I expected more answers from the foreign secretary, which were not given. But what he has done is reassured us that he’ll take away everything that was said today and come back with a position.

“The UK government repeatedly say they're looking for a resolution. The resolution is simple – bring my brother back home. But the UK government have failed to do so for the past six years.

"I think there’s an element where they’re not taking [on board] the seriousness of this, where the government are asking why he’s been detained for so long. This is the same question we’re asking. Not one ounce of evidence has been produced against Jagtar.”

Jagtar Singh Johal is said to have been tortured, including with electric shocks, and faces the death penalty as a result of his campaigning for Sikh rights. Picture: Family handout/PA Wire

He added: “This is a political case that could be resolved with political will, which the UK government are not putting forward.”