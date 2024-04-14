It was an unprecedented, direct aerial assault on a major US ally that threatens to plunge an already volatile region ever closer to the precipice of a full-blown regional war. But with the UK and US military also defending Israel during the overnight attack, the potential implications of their involvement are also immensely significant.

According to Israeli military spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles during the near five hour-long bombardment, including 30 cruise missiles and 110 ballistic missiles. He said some 99 per cent of the drones and missiles were intercepted either over Israel, or outside its airspace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Israel’s advanced air defence system and its fighter jets played a leading role in that effort, at least four other countries also deployed military forces by way of support, with the UK among them.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has confirmed the UK participated in an “international co-ordinated effort” to intercept the missiles and drones fired by Iran. It is known RAF Typhoon jets were deployed from bases in Cyprus, with the Ministry of Defence (MoD) stating warplanes in Iraq and Syria had been deployed to intercept “any airborne attacks within range of our existing missions”.

Iran’s attack was seen as a retaliatory measure in the aftermath of a strike on the country’s consulate building in Damascus. It is understood RAF jets were deployed over Syrian and Iraqi airspace, as opposed to the skies over Israel. Essentially, it appears that UK jets were filling in for US Air Force aircraft, freeing them up to fly directly over Israel.

The MoD also confirmed it had moved several additional RAF jets and air refuelling tankers to the region to bolster Operation Shader, the UK’s existing counter-Islamic State operation in Iraq and Syria. “In addition, these UK jets will intercept any airborne attacks within range of our existing missions, as required,” it added.

Speaking on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme, UK health secretary Victoria Atkins confirmed British planes were sent to the region as part of anti-Daesh initiatives over Iraq and Syria, but that she was “not in a position to confirm or deny if they took part in any activity as described”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak records a statement about the Iranian attacks on Israel overnight, at 10 Downing Street. Picture: Benjamin Cremel - WPA Pool/Getty Images

She said: “But more planes were sent to the region and they will intercept airborne missiles if they threaten the existing missions the UK undertakes in the region, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that happened last night.”

Stressing the UK’s focus was on “de-escalating” the situation, Ms Atkins refused to be drawn further on the British military plans, explaining: “We don’t want it to go further. We know how difficult and sensitive it is and all diplomatic efforts are on that in terms of jets and resources in the region. They will protect existing missions, but that is as far as I can go on this.”

What is clear is that Israel’s closest ally, the US, played a far larger and more direct role in the defence operation, with President Joe Biden stating his country had helped Israel to “take down nearly all” of the drones and missiles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence and security officials from both nations were in close contact as the attack was launched, and it is understood US forces operated from a US base in al-Tanf in Syria, as well as along the Jordanian border. They intercepted more than 70 one-way attack drones and at least three ballistic missiles, with the missiles stopped by warships in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, where two US Navy destroyers are based. Both are guided missile destroyers capable of intercepting missile and drone launches. US officials have also said US fighter jets shot down drones bound for Israel.

A video grab from AFPTV shows explosions lighting up Jerusalem sky during the Iranian attack on Israel. Picture: AFPTV/AFP via Getty Images

In a statement, Mr Biden said he directed US military aircraft and ballistic missile defence destroyers to the region "over the course of the past week”, adding: "Thanks to these deployments and the extraordinary skill of our servicemembers, we helped Israel take down nearly all of the incoming drones and missiles.”

The Israeli media also stated the Jordanian air force were involved in the defence effort, helping to destroy dozens of Iranian drones, with some intercepted in Jordanian airspace, and others downed close to the Iraqi-Syrian border.

Israel's military also said France was among the countries involved in defending against Iran's overnight attack on Israel, although it is unclear if any of that nation’s jets were involved in shooting down missiles or drones. "France has very good technology, jets, radar – and I know they were contributing in patrolling airspace," Mr Hagari said.

The burning question now is the extent of the support Israel’s allies will continue to offer. That largely depends on what Israel does next. Amid widespread calls for restraint from across the region and the international community, its war cabinet is set to convene on Sunday afternoon to discuss a response. Lieutenant Colonel Peter Lerner, a spokesman for the Israeli Defence Force (IDF), has said the government will instruct the military accordingly, but the IDF will be “preparing for any eventuality”.

Health secretary Victoria Atkins told the BBC's Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg that British jets will "intercept airborne missiles if they threaten the existing missions the UK undertakes in the region." Picture: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire

According to CNN, the US has made clear it will not participate in any offensive operations against Iran. In the aftermath of the attack, US defence secretary Lloyd Austin said the US did not "seek conflict" with Iran, but added that it would "not hesitate to act to protect our forces and support the defence of Israel", and that US forces would "remain postured to protect US troops and partners in the region, provide further support for Israel’s defence, and enhance regional stability”.