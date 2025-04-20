In pictures: Fur flies at annual Corgi Derby at Musselburgh Racecourse

The winner of the Musselburgh Racecourse Corgi Derby has posed happily with his trophy after racing his way to victory over his furry competitors.

Juno and his owners Alisdair Tew and Fran Brandon were congratulated by Judy Murray – mother of tennis star Andy Murray – who presented them with a trophy and treats.

The event at Musselburgh Racecourse in East Lothian was well-attended by humans and dogs alike.

Corgis were photographed wearing colourful outfits as they put their best paws forward on the grassy racecourse.

One competitor appeared to be going all out to try and secure victory, displaying its gnashers and sporting a ferocious look on its face.

Others were captured keeping their eye on the prize – the finish line – as they hurried towards it.

First launched in 2022 to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, the Corgi Derby was created to celebrate the breed which was the late monarch’s favourite.

