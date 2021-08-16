A Taliban fighter sits over a vehicle on a street in Laghman province

In Pictures: Chaos in Afghanistan As The Taliban Take Over Kabul

Here is a look around Afghanistan as the Taliban took over the cities and provinces around the country

By Jane Cunninngham
Monday, 16th August 2021, 1:21 pm

Taliban fighters entered Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan on Sunday, further tightening their grip on the country as panicked workers fled government offices

and refugees from Taliban-controlled provinces were seen unloading belongings from taxis and families stood outside embassy gates, while the city's downtown was packed with people stocking up on supplies

1. Pakistani soldiers

Pakistani soldiers (R) check stranded Afghan nationals at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing point in Chaman

Photo: Getty

2. Internally displaced Afghan people

Internally displaced Afghan people, who fled from the northern province due to battle between Taliban and Afghan security forces, gather to receive free food

Photo: WAKIL KOHSAR

3. Stranded Afghan nationals

Pakistani soldiers stand guard as stranded Afghan nationals return to Afghanistan at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing point in Chaman

Photo: Getty

4. A Taliban fighteR

A Taliban fighter stands guard on a street in Herat

Photo: Getty

Afghanistan
