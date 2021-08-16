In Pictures: Chaos in Afghanistan As The Taliban Take Over Kabul

Taliban fighters entered Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan on Sunday, further tightening their grip on the country as panicked workers fled government offices
and refugees from Taliban-controlled provinces were seen unloading belongings from taxis and families stood outside embassy gates, while the city's downtown was packed with people stocking up on supplies
1. Pakistani soldiers
Pakistani soldiers (R) check stranded Afghan nationals at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing point in Chaman
Photo: Getty
2. Internally displaced Afghan people
Internally displaced Afghan people, who fled from the northern province due to battle between Taliban and Afghan security forces, gather to receive free food
Photo: WAKIL KOHSAR
3. Stranded Afghan nationals
Pakistani soldiers stand guard as stranded Afghan nationals return to Afghanistan at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing point in Chaman
Photo: Getty
4. A Taliban fighteR
A Taliban fighter stands guard on a street in Herat
Photo: Getty