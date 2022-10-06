News you can trust since 1817
In full: The Scotsman's Data for Diversity conference report

The Scotsman’s Data for Diversity conference, held in partnership with the Edinburgh-based Data-Driven Innovation (DDI) initiative, focused on the potential for data to encourage greater diversity, equality and inclusion.

By Special reports
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 11:24 am

Held at sponsor The University of Edinburgh’s South Hall Complex, the event heard from keynote speakers Renata Avila, CEO of the Open Knowledge Foundation, and Dr Nakeema Stefflbauer, founder and CEO of FrauenLoop.

It was also supported by Burness Paull, EY, and Research Data Scotland.

Here is a list of all of the articles that appeared in the eight-page print supplement on Thursday, 6 October.

Image: Lisa Ferguson

New data world must bring in the ‘outsiders’

Taking gender pay gap to task

Heeding divergent figures

Figuring out fairer finance

Help to deliver healthy results

Good collaboration is key

