In full: The Scotsman's Data for Diversity conference report
The Scotsman’s Data for Diversity conference, held in partnership with the Edinburgh-based Data-Driven Innovation (DDI) initiative, focused on the potential for data to encourage greater diversity, equality and inclusion.
Held at sponsor The University of Edinburgh’s South Hall Complex, the event heard from keynote speakers Renata Avila, CEO of the Open Knowledge Foundation, and Dr Nakeema Stefflbauer, founder and CEO of FrauenLoop.
It was also supported by Burness Paull, EY, and Research Data Scotland.
Here is a list of all of the articles that appeared in the eight-page print supplement on Thursday, 6 October.