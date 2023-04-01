All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
1 day ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
1 day ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
1 day ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
1 day ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
1 day ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
1 day ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Husband and wife killed and three injured in Argyll road collision

A husband and wife were killed and three people injured in a collision on the A85 in Argyll with the key road closed for more than eight hours following the tragedy.

By Alison Campsie
Published 1st Apr 2023, 10:41 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 17:03 BST
The collision happened near Dalmally in Argyll, pictured here from the head of nearby Loch Awe. PIC: Spodzone/CC/Flickr.
The collision happened near Dalmally in Argyll, pictured here from the head of nearby Loch Awe. PIC: Spodzone/CC/Flickr.
The collision happened near Dalmally in Argyll, pictured here from the head of nearby Loch Awe. PIC: Spodzone/CC/Flickr.

Martin, 70, and Josephine – known as Jo – Cousland, 69, of Anstruther, Fife, were fatally injured when their red Audi Q2 and a grey Ford Mondeo collided.

The accident occurred on the A85, between Arrivain and Dalmally, around 2pm on Friday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr and Mrs Cousland died at the scene and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.The three male occupants of the Ford Mondeo were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where they remain for treatment. Medical staff describe their condition as stable.Sergeant Archie McGuire, Police Scotland, Roads Policing Unit, Campbeltown, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr and Mrs Cousland.“We are continuing our enquiries and would again appeal to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the crash to get in touch with police.”