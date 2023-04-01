Mr and Mrs Cousland died at the scene and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.The three male occupants of the Ford Mondeo were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where they remain for treatment. Medical staff describe their condition as stable.Sergeant Archie McGuire, Police Scotland, Roads Policing Unit, Campbeltown, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr and Mrs Cousland.“We are continuing our enquiries and would again appeal to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the crash to get in touch with police.”