A man with a sword has been arrested after an attack on members of the public and police officers in London on Monday.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: “Police and other emergency services are in Hainault, east London, at a serious incident in which a man with a sword has been arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We were called shortly before 7am to reports of a vehicle being driven into a house in the Thurlow Gardens area. There were reports people have been stabbed.

“At this time we understand the suspect went on to attack other members of the public and two police officers.

“We are awaiting an update on the condition of those injured.

“A 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene and he is in custody.”

Wes Streeting, shadow health secretary and MP for Ilford North, said the emergency services are responding and one male has been detained.

Transport for London’s website confirmed Hainault Tube station is closed “due to a police investigation in the area”.

In a post on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, Mr Streeting wrote: “A critical incident has been declared in Hainault. There are station and road closures in place. The police, ambulance service and fire brigade are responding.

“One male detained.”

The Metropolitan Police wrote on X: “Police are at an incident in the Hainault area.

“Please follow the instructions of police officers on the ground.