Hainault: Man held after ‘sword’ attack on police and public in London after car driven at house
A man with a sword has been arrested after an attack on members of the public and police officers in London on Monday.
In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: “Police and other emergency services are in Hainault, east London, at a serious incident in which a man with a sword has been arrested.
“We were called shortly before 7am to reports of a vehicle being driven into a house in the Thurlow Gardens area. There were reports people have been stabbed.
“At this time we understand the suspect went on to attack other members of the public and two police officers.
“We are awaiting an update on the condition of those injured.
“A 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene and he is in custody.”
Wes Streeting, shadow health secretary and MP for Ilford North, said the emergency services are responding and one male has been detained.
Transport for London’s website confirmed Hainault Tube station is closed “due to a police investigation in the area”.
In a post on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, Mr Streeting wrote: “A critical incident has been declared in Hainault. There are station and road closures in place. The police, ambulance service and fire brigade are responding.
“One male detained.”
The Metropolitan Police wrote on X: “Police are at an incident in the Hainault area.
“Please follow the instructions of police officers on the ground.
“A man has been arrested.”
