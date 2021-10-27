First World War soldier laid to rest after being identified by ‘War Detectives’

Yorkshire-born Lance Corporal Robert Cook, who served with 2nd Battalion The Essex Regiment and died in the First World War, is laid to rest with full military honours

Lance Corporal Robert Cook received full military honours including a gun salute at a ceremony in Belgium on Wednesday after his identify was confirmed by experts known as the “War Detectives”.

The decorated soldier died aged 38 on May 2 1915, two days after arriving on the front line near Ypres on the Western Front.

Born in Bishop Wilton in the East Riding of Yorkshire, L/Cpl Cook was one of seven children and served with 2nd Battalion The Essex Regiment.

Family members of Robert Cook attend the service

He was buried at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s (CWGC) New Irish Farm Cemetery near Ypres after being identified by the Ministry of Defence’s Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre (JCCC).

His great-nephew, who lives in Scotland, and great-niece attended the service to pay their respects, laying wreaths beside his white headstone.

Also present were members of C Essex Company of 1st Battalion The Royal Anglian Regiment – the modern equivalent of L/Cpl Cook’s regiment.

Draped in a Union flag, L/Cpl Cook’s coffin was carried to its final resting place by soldiers in full military dress.

Conducting the service, Reverend Paul Whitehead said: “I was struck that Lance Corporal Cook died only two days after arriving on the front line. Life expectancy was very short for a soldier on the Western Front.

“And like the 23 other soldiers whose remains were found with Lance Corporal Cook, many are known only to God.

“So in some ways, when a soldier is identified their name represents many others who fought and died with them. Those who we may never know, but who knew each other’s names as they stood side by side in the trenches.”

Mr Whitehead, who serves as chaplain to 3rd Battalion The Royal Anglian Regiment, spoke of the privilege to be at the ceremony and remember the sacrifice made by L/Cpl Cook and many others.

L/Cpl Cook’s surviving great-nephew Arthur Cook was presented with the folded Union flag.

After the coffin was lowered into the ground, volleys of shots rang out as six soldiers honoured him with a gun salute.

As the service drew to a close, the famous line from Laurence Binyon’s poem For The Fallen – “We will remember them” – was read out and echoed by military and civilian guests.

After the service, Arthur Cook said he had been surprised to be contacted by a team from the Ministry of Defence requesting a DNA sample.

Asked about the service, he said: “I can’t put it into words, it’s just amazing. I never anticipated anything of this nature.

“To think that 105 years further on and they still put this effort into a burial is unbelievable, it’s amazing.”

He praised the “forensic” work of the JCCC team and the Essex Regiment Museum in identifying L/Cpl Cook.

Mr Cook, 73, from Orkney, pledged to pass down the knowledge through his family.