Ex-PM David Cameron driving ‘small lorry’ to Poland with supplies for refugees

David Cameron is driving a small lorry of supplies to Poland

Mr Cameron announced the trip on Twitter, where he said he had been volunteering for two years at a food project in west Oxfordshire called the Chippy Larder.

Through the project, he said donations had been taken in for refugees from Ukraine and they now had enough “to fill a small lorry with everything from nappies to sanitary products, warm clothes to first aid kits”.

Posting a photograph sitting behind the wheel of the lorry, Mr Cameron said: “I’m currently driving to Poland with two Chippy Larder colleagues to make our delivery to the Red Cross.

“It’s going to be a long drive, but I’ll keep you updated along the way.”

Earlier this week, Mr Cameron called for more humanitarian help to be given to Ukraine.

Speaking to Channel 4 News, he called on the Government to “get back” to dedicating 0.7% of gross national income (GNI) to overseas aid, after it was cut to 0.5% last year.

Mr Cameron said the Cabinet should have an aid minister, who would be “100% dedicated” to the role.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has promised to return the UK’s aid contributions to 0.7% by the end of this Parliament.

But Mr Cameron said: “Let’s do more on humanitarian aid. We achieved 0.7% of GDP in our aid payments. I’m sad we’ve got away from that. I hope we can get back there.

“Let’s – with the EU – lead the donor conference, lead the aid effort.

“Let’s have a dedicated aid minister in the Cabinet doing development.

“The Foreign Office ministers do a great job but it’d be good to have someone who’s 100% dedicated to humanitarian aid and development.”