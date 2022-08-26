2. Wear thicker/thermal clothing at home

Wearing warm clothing lowers the amount of heat that people adjust the thermostat to, to as much as 2°C, researchers suggest. However, research on this is limited and the government may be reluctant to issue such advice as they could receive backlash similar to that which energy companies experienced in 2021. Regardless, most argue that quality winter clothing is essential during the season as a matter of health.

Photo: Pavel Danilyuk (Pexels)