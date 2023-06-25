Emergency services able to receive 999 calls again after major technical fault

People can now call 999 as usual following problems with the phone line, BT said.
A spokesperson said: “Early this morning we experienced a problem with the 999 service.
“The situation is fast-moving as we fix the problem and our back up platform is now working – so people should call 999 as usual.
“We will provide updates as the issue is resolved.”
The issue impacted both Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue service
Some services across the UK said they were experiencing the “residual impact” of the national fault and urged people to use 999 only in a genuine emergency.