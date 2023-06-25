All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Glastonbury 2023: 20 incredible photos from day 3
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Russia uprising: Rebellion ends with Yevgeny Prigozhin sent to Belarus
Russia uprising: Chechen troops sent to Wagner Group conflict zones
Russia uprising: ‘Soon we will have new President’ says Wagner Group
Russian mercenary group plot to remove Vladimir Putin

Emergency services able to receive 999 calls again after major technical fault

Several emergency services across the UK had experienced problems with 999 lines
Alan Young
By Alan Young
Published 25th Jun 2023, 09:49 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2023, 10:34 BST
 Comment

People can now call 999 as usual following problems with the phone line, BT said.

A spokesperson said: “Early this morning we experienced a problem with the 999 service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The situation is fast-moving as we fix the problem and our back up platform is now working – so people should call 999 as usual.

“We will provide updates as the issue is resolved.”

The issue impacted both Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue service

Some services across the UK said they were experiencing the “residual impact” of the national fault and urged people to use 999 only in a genuine emergency.

Related topics:Emergency servicesPeoplePolice Scotland
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.