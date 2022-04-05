Elon Musk to join Twitter's board after taking 9% stake

Elon Musk is joining Twitter's board of directors a day after disclosing that he had taken a 9% stake in the social media platform.

By PA reporters
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 2:05 pm
Twitter said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that it had entered into an agreement with the Tesla chief executive that will give the billionaire a seat on its board, with the term expiring at its 2024 annual shareholders meeting.

Mr Musk, either alone or as a member of a group, will not be allowed to own more than 14.9% of Twitter's outstanding stock for as long as he is a board member and for 90 days after.

