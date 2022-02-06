Elizabeth II uses Platinum Jubilee message to endorse Camilla as future Queen

She has expressed her "sincere wish" that Camilla will be known as Queen Consort when the Prince of Wales becomes King.

The Monarch, ahead of tomorrow marking the anniversary of her 70th year on the throne, set out her hopes for her daughter-in-law, who will be called Queen and crowned at Charles's side.

Queen Elizabeth II also shared her succession support for her eldest son as King, and also said: "I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me.

The Queen celebrating the start of the Platinum Jubilee during a reception at Sandringham House on February 5. Picture: Joe Giddens - by WPA Pool/Getty Images.

"And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

The Queen, who acceded to the throne on February 6, 1952, on the death of her father George VI, also renewed her lifelong pledge of duty, despite approaching her 96th birthday this year.

"As we mark this anniversary, it gives me pleasure to renew to you the pledge I gave in 1947 that my life will always be devoted to your service," she said.

She also paid tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh for the sacrifices he made as consort, thanked her family for their support, and made reference to the Queen Mother's role as a Queen Consort.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson – the latest of 14 Prime Ministers to have served under Queen Elizabeth II – has paid tribute to her "unwavering dedication to this nation".

He said becoming the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee is a “truly historic” moment. "Throughout her seven-decade reign, she has shown an inspirational sense of duty and unwavering dedication to this nation.

"I pay tribute to her many years of service and look forward to the summer when we will be able to come together as a country to celebrate her historic reign."

