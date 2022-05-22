Donoghue v Stevenson: 90 years since a snail in ginger beer and a woman in Paisley changed the legal world

Bought from Wellmeadow Cafe, ginger beer from a dark brown Stevenson bottle was poured across ice cream. A treat to mark the Glasgow Trades Holiday.

Then a decomposed snail floated out the bottle. Sickened at the sight, May suffered a bout of gastroenteritis and shock.

An impoverished shop assistant and single mum-of-three, May instructed local solicitor and city councillor Walter Leechman.

But who were they to raise an action against, the cafe owner? He could not have known the snail was rotting in that opaque bottle.

The friend? She simply bought a beverage.

Or the manufacturer? May, who had not purchased the drink herself, had no contract with Stevenson.

May Donoghue's 'tenacious' litigation against the firm she believed responsible for a rotten snail in her ginger beer is renowned the world over.

The case went all the way to the House of Lords and became the foundation of the modern law of negligence around the world.

On Thursday, to mark 90 years since the landmark ruling, the Law Society of Scotland is hosting a conference to commemorate the Donoghue case.

Speakers include the most senior judges from Scotland, Northern Ireland, England and Wales alongside a justice from the Supreme Court of Canada, the President of the Caribbean Court of Justice and the Chief Justice of New Zealand.

May Donoghue, a shop assistant and single mum to three children, made legal history after reportedly finding the creature in her drink in 1928.

Michael Clancy, the Law Society of Scotland’s Director of Law Reform, said: “What changed dramatically at that point, 90 years ago, was the law of consumer protection.

“Lord Atkin delivered his judgement and the old way of looking at the consumer and the manufacturer was abolished.

“One of the problems for consumers in the early part of the 20th century was there was no contractual relationship with the manufacturer - if something was wrong or harmful about a product, there was no recourse.”

Lord Atkin articulated the ‘neighbour principle’: you must not injure your neighbour and, in law, your neighbour is any person so directly affected by your actions that you ought to consider them.

Donoghue v Stevenson, a negligence case which changed the world, is memorialised in Paisley.

“Who is a manufacturer manufacturing for? The consumer. That’s quite obvious.

“But the articulation of the neighbour principle from the Donoghue case is, when you extrapolate it, why manufacturers must take care that computers don’t go on fire, gas cookers don’t explode, our motor cars don’t down break down unexpectedly when travelling at high speed.

“This makes our lives safer. It gives us confidence.”

Mr Clancy said the timing was ripe for Donoghue v Stevenson to redirect legal thinking on the duty of care: mass production was changing people’s lives and the law had to ‘catch up’.

The position of the House of Lords and Privy Council at the ‘apex’ of the legal system of all the colonies meant that when the court ruled in favour of May Donoghue, it set a precedent across the largest empire in history.

This week, legal experts will consider the legacy of the ‘immortal snail’ and whether Donoghue’s case was the House of Lords’ finest hour.

