Donald Trump’s flagship Scottish property has enlisted experts to push ahead with bold plans to redevelop one of the nation’s most historic golf courses in the hope of convincing one of the sport’s governing bodies to accede to his long-standing wish to host the prestigious Open Championship.

The former US president’s firm at Turnberry has appointed planners and a leading golf course architect to oversee an “upgrade” of the South Ayrshire resort’s revered Ailsa links. The revamp would involve shifting parts of the course closer to the rugged Firth of Clyde coastline – a move the firm believes will enhance the chances of the R&A bringing The Open back to the venue.

However, in a clear blow to Mr Trump’s hopes of hosting the tourney, the R&A told The Scotsman it had no plans to stage any of its championships at Turnberry, and will not do so in the “foreseeable future” – a position it has maintained for the past three years.

If approved by planning authorities, it is unclear when Trump Turnberry intends to carry out the remodelling, but the details of the proposed works have already highlighted potential concerns. One area is next to a coastal dune system designated as a site of special scientific interest (SSSI). An initial ecological analysis has stressed that if the changes are approved, “great care and planning” will be required to prevent damage to the site.

The Ailsa course has been routinely lauded as one of the world’s finest, and it has hosted four Open Championships, including the famous Duel in the Sun between Tom Watson and Jack Nicklaus in 1977. However, nearly 15 years have passed since Turnberry last staged an Open, with Mr Trump saying “far lesser” courses had been awarded the accolade, and hitting out at how authorities have been swayed by the “false reputation” and controversy surrounding himself.

Despite the fact Mr Trump and his family have repeatedly lobbied for the competition’s return, the R&A, which organises The Open, said its position remained unchanged from a statement issued by its chief executive, Martin Slumbers, in the wake of the 2021 US Capitol riots. It emphasised there would be no return until the R&A was convinced the focus would be “on the championship, the players, and the course itself”.

One document, a supporting statement prepared for Trump Turnberry by a planning consultancy, makes clear the Trumps want to change that. “The proposed alterations are to enhance the overall golfing experience for all members and visitors and to facilitate the return of The Open Championship to Turnberry and South Ayrshire,” it states.

Former US president Donald Trump plays golf at Turnberry during his visit to Scotland in May 2023. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

It later adds: “In contrast to any potential for the proposed development to produce an adverse impact on the ability of South Ayrshire to attract The Open golf championship, the further remodelling of The Ailsa Course as proposed is likely to have a positive impact on future prospects of attracting The Open.”

As part of the proposed works, which will be overseen by the prominent golf course architect Martin Ebert, the seventh hole, known as Roon the Ben’, would be relocated west of its current position, with reinstatement of the tees for the eight hole, Goat Fell, to the right of the new seventh hole.

The works will involve the lifting and salvage of the existing amenity turf, in place over each hole, and the translocation of the existing fixed dune grassland situated where the new seventh hole is to be relocated. Planning documents submitted to South Ayrshire Council state the remodelled eighth hole means there will be a “slight intrusion” on the surrounding coastal fixed dune grassland, with more than 13,000sqm of the fixed dune grassland lifted and re-laid elsewhere.

The course lies adjacent to, and connects with, the Turnberry Dunes SSSI that is considered to be of national importance thanks to its beetle populations. While none of the work will take place directly on the SSSI, a preliminary ecological appraisal prepared by EP Ecology said the changes to the golf course would have to be carefully managed to avoid any disruption or damage. “The greatest concern will arise from the proximity of the site to the Turnberry Dunes SSSI,” the appraisal states.

“Care should be taken to avoid accidental breaking of ground or destabilisation of the dunes. Furthermore, great care and planning will have to be taken to ensure that all ground works are sufficiently isolated from the SSSI to prevent damage.” It is understood the works will require consent from NatureScot, given their proximity to the SSSI. The changes will also have to be approved by councillors.

The supporting statement, prepared by Ayrshire-based Mhairi Shaw Planning, reasons the proposals have been developed from the outset with an “ecological understanding” of the sensitivities of the site. “The impact of the proposed works should be weighed against the potential impact of the improvements to the course in economic terms, whilst minimising negative impacts on the environment, ecology and biodiversity of the area,” the statement adds.

Just over three years ago, the Foveran Links dunes at Mr Trump’s inaugural Scottish course in Aberdeenshire were stripped of their status as an SSSI, after NatureScot said they no longer included enough of the special, natural features that warranted the designation.

The Open, which will be staged this year at Royal Troon, just 20 miles away from Turnberry, has long been a key goal of Mr Trump since he acquired the links resort in 2014. In 2020, the New York Times reported Mr Trump asked the-then US ambassador to Britain, Woody Johnson, to see if the UK government could help bring the championship to Turnberry, with Mr Johnson raising the issue with David Mundell, who was secretary of state for Scotland at the time.