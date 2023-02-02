Donald Trump’s Scottish golf resorts ran up losses totalling more than £15 million in 2021, according to the latest accounts filed with Companies House.

The former US president’s flagship property at Turnberry accounted for the vast majority of the losses at £14.7m, marking the eighth consecutive year it has been in the red under his ownership. The annual losses nearly trebled from 2020, when the company was £5.2m in the red.

His inaugural resort in Aberdeenshire lost more than £696,000, down from losses of £1.3m the previous year. Since it was incorporated in 2005, it has never turned a profit. Indeed, since Mr Trump took ownership of both resorts, their losses have mounted year on year and now stand at more than £76m.

The accounts, which were due to be published weeks ago, show that Golf Recreation Scotland, the parent company of Turnberry, is reliant on intercompany loans worth more than £131m, up from £113m in 2020. The firm is ultimately controlled by the trustees of a Florida state grantor trust in Trump’s name.

The latest filing shows that Golf Recreation Scotland’s turnover more than doubled from £6.7m in 2020 to £13.1m the following year, with the company reporting a group operating profit of almost £1.1m before depreciation, foreign currency exchange losses, and “exceptional items.”

However, once those other factors were taken into account, Turnberry, a four-time host of golf’s prestigious Open championship, posted its second highest annual losses under Mr Trump. According to the accounts, some £9.7m was lost via foreign currency exchange rates, with £3.9m of losses attributed to depreciation of its tangible assets. A further £2.1m was paid out by Trump’s firm as part of a franchise termination payment, which allowed it to exit from a long-term franchise agreement with the Marriott hotel group.In a strategic report accompanying the accounts, Trump’s second son, Eric, admitted that Britain’s departure from the European Union had taken its toll.

“Brexit has impacted our business as supply chains have been impacted by availability of drivers and staff, reducing deliveries and the availability of certain product lines,” he explained. “Prices have increased from additional freight and import duty charges.

“Staff availability has been a challenge from a conbination of wage inflation with retail and logistic sectors increasing wages to attract staff due to increased business levels. Indirectly the staffing pool as been reduced with lack of access to European staff for businesses in general resulting in greater demand for the individuals previously available to the resort.”

Donald Trump's Turnberry resort ran up losses of nearly £15m in 2021. Picture: John Devlin

Ironically, his father praised Brexit during a visit to Turnberry in 2016, describing it as a “great thing” that the people of the UK had “taken back their country.”

Eric, executive vice-president of the Trump Organisation, also noted that the hotel at Turnberry was closed for the first three months of 2021 due to the pandemic, but had returned to “pre-Covid levels of trading since” with a “significant increase in staycation bookings.”

He expressed confidence that “the future of the resort is strong,” and said the Trumps remained “fully committed” to the property, with “future plans set to enhance the resort further.” It is unclear what those plans are or when the Trumps intend to pursue them.

The family has spent years pursuing an expansion of Turnberry, with the latest scheme envisaging a “world class” coastal retreat based on swathes of farmland that Trump acquired during his purchase of the South Ayrshire resort in 2014.

Blueprints drawn up by architects hired by Trump’s firm proposed hundreds of luxury properties, leisure facilities, and shops by the Firth of Clyde coastline. The masterplan claimed that the development would provide “permanent tranquility and respite,” while also helping to meet what it described as “an ever increasing demand for investment opportunities.”