Coronation of King Charles III: Stunning footage emerges of cockpit view of Red Arrows flypast

Stunning footage has emerged of a view from the cockpit of a Red Arrows jet during the flypast over Buckingham Palace as part of the King’s coronation celebrations.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Published 7th May 2023, 10:16 BST
 Comment

The Red Arrows soared overhead during a military flypast that was scaled down due to the rainy, cloudy weather.

More than 60 aircraft from the Royal Navy, British Army and RAF had been due to take part in the flypast, but only helicopters and the Red Arrows ultimately took part in the display which lasted for around two-and-a-half minutes.

Squadron leader Mike Willers told the PA news agency: “We launched, we sat in the holding pattern and we did everything to leave the pattern on time for the flypast.

The Red Arrows take part in the fly past as they fly over The Mall after the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in London.The Red Arrows take part in the fly past as they fly over The Mall after the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in London.
The Red Arrows take part in the fly past as they fly over The Mall after the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in London.

“We formed up with the [A400M] Atlas and we were always just waiting on a weather call with the warm front that was pushing through from the south west.

“Unfortunately, the weather wasn’t suitable for us to safely conduct a flypast, and ultimately we need to keep our people and assets safe, and everybody on the ground safe.”

