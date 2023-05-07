The Red Arrows soared overhead during a military flypast that was scaled down due to the rainy, cloudy weather.
More than 60 aircraft from the Royal Navy, British Army and RAF had been due to take part in the flypast, but only helicopters and the Red Arrows ultimately took part in the display which lasted for around two-and-a-half minutes.
Squadron leader Mike Willers told the PA news agency: “We launched, we sat in the holding pattern and we did everything to leave the pattern on time for the flypast.
“We formed up with the [A400M] Atlas and we were always just waiting on a weather call with the warm front that was pushing through from the south west.
“Unfortunately, the weather wasn’t suitable for us to safely conduct a flypast, and ultimately we need to keep our people and assets safe, and everybody on the ground safe.”