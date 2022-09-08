The broadcaster will again work with TaP Music – which counts Lana Del Rey, Ellie Goulding and London Grammar among its clients – to select a song and act to represent the UK when it hosts the event next year.

Ryder came second behind Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra in this year’s competition in Turin, Italy, with his uplifting pop song Space Man, giving the UK its best result in more than 20 years.

The British singer-songwriter has continued to enjoy success since, with the track charting around the world, and he has performed at a number of high-profile events including the Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace and the Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Earlier this year, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) decided Eurovision 2023 cannot be held in Ukraine, despite its win, because of the ongoing invasion by Russia.

As Ryder was runner-up, the EBU ruled that the UK will host the contest on Ukraine’s behalf next year, and seven cities have been shortlisted to stage the event.

Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield will battle it out in the next stage of the bidding process to host the 67th song contest.

TaP Music co-founders Ben Mawson and Ed Millett said: “TaP are very excited to be back working with the BBC to select the UK entry for Eurovision 2023.

“Last year we wanted to change the narrative around the UK and Eurovision to something much more positive.

“We focused on what Eurovision is all about. We found a brilliant artist, an unforgettable song and an incredible person in Sam Ryder. We’re so proud of his fantastic success – coming second in the competition and then achieving a number one single.

“2022 will be a hard act to follow but we’re more than ready for the challenge. Eurovision being held in the UK for 2023 is such an opportunity to celebrate the diversity of British musical talent. Our search starts here!”