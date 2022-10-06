Clan jewels fit for the first Scottish chief in 340 years revealed

The pieces, including an ancestral Sword of Leny, a white rod to symbolise clan justice and a falcon-shaped sgian dubh, will be used in ceremony that will officially appoint a new chief of Clan Buchanan for the first time since the late 17th century.

John Michael Baillie-Hamilton Buchanan, a land owner based near Callander, will be named Chief of Clan Buchanan on Saturday with a Clan Parliament held on Sunday.

The designs of the new jewels are based on pieces historically used in ceremonies, with the clan first believed to have been formed in the 11th century.

Mr Buchanan, who will become known simply as The Buchanan from Saturday, said: "The 'clan jewels' symbolise the soul of the clan, so it was vital to research and replicate each item in order to honour our history and heritage.

''The skilled and dedicated work from a number of local, Scottish craftspeople has led to the creation of an intricate collection capturing the essence of the clan's past, while embracing its evolution into the modern day."

The sgian dubh, with silver falcon, one of the emblems of the clan, which will be worn by the new chief of Clan Buchanan. PIC: Stewart Attwood.

Clan members from around the world are due to attend the ceremony at the chief’s home at Cambusmore Manor. The chief is set to take his new seat on a carved stone throne.

The last Chief of Clan Buchanan was John Buchanan, who died in 1681 without a male heir.

The appointment of The Buchanan, a former civil engineer, was the culmination of decades of genealogical research conducted by renowned genealogist, the late Hugh Peskett, who famously traced President Ronald Reagan’s Irish ancestry in the 1980s.

While Clan Buchanan can be traced back to 1010AD in Scotland, its global community includes members from across Great Britain, the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, among many other countries.

A final inspection of the kilt and cloak to be worn by 'The Buchanan' at the clan chief's inaugration. PIC: Stewart Attwood

More than 120 affiliated family surnames are recognised as part of the clan, including Watson, Morris, Richardson, Coleman, Gilbert, Walter and Harper.