Buckingham Palace and William and Kate shared photos of Camilla alongside birthday messages and cake emojis on Twitter on Sunday.

The Queen’s @RoyalFamily Twitter account tweeted: “Wishing The Duchess of Cornwall a very Happy 75th Birthday!”

Alongside, Buckingham Palace shared a photo of Camilla, beaming as she holds her Jack Russell terrier, Beth.

Getty Images’ royal photographer Chris Jackson, who took the picture, retweeted the post, adding: “A very Happy Birthday to HRH The Duchess of Cornwall, 75 today!

“Pictured on the steps of her shepherd’s hut at home in Wiltshire with the lovely Beth.”

The Cambridges’ @KensingtonRoyal account also sent greetings to Camilla, tweeting: “Wishing a very happy 75th birthday to The Duchess of Cornwall today!”

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, poses for an official portrait to mark her 75th birthday, at her home in Wiltshire, England. (Chris Jackson/Clarence House/PA via AP)

An accompanying photo, taken by Kate, shows Camilla, wearing a cardigan and flowery dress, walking through a meadow of forget-me-nots.

The Prince of Wales’ and Camilla’s @ClarenceHouse account acknowledged the posts, saying: “Thank you for all your kind messages and well wishes on The Duchess of Cornwall’s 75th birthday today!”

It comes after an official picture of the future Queen Consort was released on Saturday to mark her birthday.

It shows Camilla sitting at a garden table with flowers and plants in the background and a tea cup and saucer in front of her, along with a bowl of peaches.

The picture was taken last month in the gardens of Raymill, Camilla’s retreat in Lacock, Wiltshire, where the photographed peaches were grown.

She bought the six-bedroom property, 17 miles from Charles’s Highgrove home, after her divorce from Andrew Parker Bowles in the mid-1990s.

The duchess is wearing a blue floral dress from Sophie Dundas in the photograph taken by Getty Images.

Clarence House said her birthday would be celebrated on Sunday with a small family dinner.

It is likely that Charles will host the evening get-together and guests are likely to dine at Highgrove.