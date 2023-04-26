A baby girl was delivered on a CalMac ferry and has been dubbed “the youngest ever passenger” by one of the fleet’s captains.

The birth happened onboard the MV Argyle while it was Wemyss Bay, of the Firth of Clyde in Inverclyde, on Wednesday at about 8am. The vessel was just arriving from the 7:15am ferry departure from Rothesay.

Captain Lee McDowell, who was the master on board at the time, said: “We are delighted at the news of a very special delivery on board MV Argyle in Wemyss Bay this morning – a baby girl.

"Our warmest wishes and congratulations to the parents, and to our youngest ever passenger.”

CalMac staff also posted on the ferry service’s social media wishing the parents and baby congratulations.