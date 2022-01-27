Barry Cryer: British writer and comedian, Barry Cryer, has died aged 86

The Leeds born talent was famous for his work on The Morecambe and Wise Show and I'm Sorry I Haven't a Clue.

He wrote for many iconic performer including Tommy Cooper, Les Dawson, Sir Bruce Forsyth and Spike Milligan.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 03: Barry Cryer attends the Oldie Of The Year Awards at Simpsons in the Strand on February 3, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

