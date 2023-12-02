All Sections
Baberton explosion: Man, 84, dies after explosion destroys Edinburgh house

The blast happened around 10.25pm on Friday in Baberton Mains Avenue
By Amy Watson
Published 2nd Dec 2023, 09:24 GMT
Updated 2nd Dec 2023, 09:33 GMT
The scene on Baberton Mains Avenue, Edinburgh, after an 84-year-old man has died following an explosion at a house on Friday night. Picture: Lesley Martin/PA WireThe scene on Baberton Mains Avenue, Edinburgh, after an 84-year-old man has died following an explosion at a house on Friday night. Picture: Lesley Martin/PA Wire
An 84-year-old man has died after an explosion at a house in Edinburgh, Police Scotland said.

Officers were called to the Baberton area of the city at 10.25pm on Friday after “multiple reports” about the blast.

A 43-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man were taken to hospital but their condition is unknown.

Police said there are no suspicious circumstances.

A number of homes were evacuated as a precaution and the road, Baberton Mains Avenue, remained closed on Saturday morning.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said five appliances had attended and two people had been rescued from the ruins of the home before their arrival.

The service left the scene at 6.39am on Saturday after handing control to Police Scotland.

Some locals reported hearing the explosion as far away as Gilmerton, a suburb miles from the blast site.

Neighbours said they felt their homes shaking, while another person posted that they had heard the blast from inside a cinema in nearby Wester Hailes.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 10.26pm on Friday 1 December to reports of a gas explosion affecting residential properties on Baberton Mains Avenue in Edinburgh.

“Operations control mobilised five fire appliances and specialist resources to the area where firefighters worked to make the area safe.

“Two casualties were rescued prior to our arrival, and the crews remain on scene.”

