America opens borders to international travellers: current travel rules explained

At the same time as the UK government makes sweeping changes to the traffic light travel system, the United States has also announced an important change to the country’s travel rules.

So long as you fulfil certain criteria, you can now freely travel to America from anywhere in the world, according to a recent announcement from the White House.

Here’s what we know so far.

What are the current rules for travel between the US and the UK?

The new rules from the US government mean that anyone with proof of vaccination and a negative test from within 72 hours can now travel to the country from anywhere else across the globe.

This guidance will come into effect from early November. Passengers will also need to wear a mask while travelling and share their telephone number and email address for contact tracing purposes.

The US is currently on the UK’s new, simplified green list for travel, meaning that fully-vaccinated people planning to travel from the US will no longer need a pre-departure test in order to fly home.

On top of that, double-jabbed travellers can replace the two-day PCR test with a lateral flow test within a few weeks of arriving home as well.

The latest messaging from the FCDO does not currently advise against travel to the 50 states making up the US, or its territories like the US Virgin Islands, Northern Mariana Islands and Puerto Rico.

How long has the US travel ban been in place?

The US travel ban was brought in by former US President Donald Trump on March 14 2020 as the pandemic took hold in worldwide.

Despite Mr Trump’s departure from the presidential office at the start of 2021, President Joe Biden ruled that the ban first enforced by Mr Trump would remain in place when he first took his seat in the White House.

The ban had been reviewed several times since, but remained in place, with President Biden stating that to allow people from these countries and the 26 Schengen countries to enter the country at that point would “be detrimental to the interests of the United States.”

On September 20, 2021, the Biden administration announced the most recent change to their border rules, allowing visitors from all over the world to enter freely for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

When will the US lift travel ban from the UK?

The new changes will come into effect in early November. The announcement came just before President Biden will meet Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the White House and as world leaders fly to New York for the UN General Assembly.

“This new system allows us to implement strict protocols to prevent the spread of Covid from passengers flying internationally to the United States. Requiring foreign nationals travelling to the United States be fully vaccinated is based on public health,” said Jeff Zients, the head of Biden’s Covid-19 task force, on Monday. “This is based on individuals rather than a country-based approach.”

