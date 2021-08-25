Refuweegee have confirmed refugees are already arriving from Afghanistan, and are urging the public to donate.

They are asking for Welcome Packs, which should include a bag, toiletries, non-perishable food, and warm clothing.

A list showing all requested items can be found on their website.

They are also looking for donations of Children’s Packs with age-appropriate toys and books, school stationery, a toothbrush, a hat, scarf and gloves.

Refuweegee founder Selina Hales said: “Welcome packs are a way for the existing community to pass on a gesture of kindness to people that have just arrived in Scotland.

“They vary, each pack is bespoke and tailored for the individual that will be receiving them. We need them for teenagers, children and adults.”

Members of the public who have donated to Refuweegee have been asked to write a note and leave a token of Scotland in the bundles to make refugees feel at home. Picture: Refuweegee

To help the new arrivals feel welcome in Glasgow, they also recommend that those donating include a letter saying hello alongside a token of Scotland.

Hales said: “The words of support make the biggest difference to how welcome someone feels”.

Non-essential items, such as books, board games and puzzles, have also been requested.

Refuweegee delivers more than 150 welcome and essentials packs every week.

The charity are also inviting people to donate items specifically for youngsters. Picture: Refuweegee

Donations can be dropped off at Refuweegee’s premises at 1 Cadogan Square.

Requested items can also be donated remotely, via Refuweegee’s wishlist on Amazon or their gift registry on Common Good.

The UK Government has agreed to resettle 20,000 Afghan refugees over the next five years, with 5,000 to be welcomed this year.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that Scotland was “committed to playing our part in welcoming and supporting people fleeing Afghanistan”.

However, she criticised the Government for not doing enough, and said: “While recognising the pressures on accommodation capacity, we are concerned that the commitment to resettle 20,000 refugees in ‘the long term’ and just 5,000 in the first year is not sufficient in the context of the humanitarian crisis that is unfolding.

“We believe a commitment to a substantial increase in numbers is required and urgently seek further details of how civilians, especially women, girls and others in need of refuge will be protected.”

