86-year-old woman dies after A9 crash on Black Isle.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the two-car collision at the Munlochy junction with the B9161, around 4.20pm yesterday (Friday).
A white Nissan Pixo and a red Volvo V60 collided at the scene.
The 86-year-old driver of the white Nissan was taken to Raigmore Hospital, where she later died.
Sergeant Neil MacDonald, of Road Policing, said: “Our enquiries into the cause of this crash are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch.
“In particular we are keen to speak to anyone who saw the cars or who may have dash-cam footage that can help with our investigation.
“If you can help please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 2379 of 19 November.”
The A9 between Tore roundabout and Longman roundabout was closed following the incident and diversions put in place.
Motorists were asked to avoid the area where possible, with long delays experienced.
The Munlochy Junction is a known danger spot on the key route through the Highlands, with electronic warning signs reintroduced last year.