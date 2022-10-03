12 pictures of King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort in Dunfermline visit

The King has formally conferred city status on Dunfermline.

In a ceremony in Dunfermline city chambers, the King said he was “delighted” when it was announced the town would become a city.

He said he hoped people would feel a “real sense of pride in this new chapter”.

Hundreds of people had lined the streets of the Fife city to see the Charles and Camilla as they carried out their first official engagement together since Royal mourning ended.

After being at the city chambers they went to Dunfermline Abbey, where the royal couple saw the resting place of Robert the Bruce.

