12 pictures of King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort in Dunfermline visit
The King and Queen Consort have taken part in their first joint public engagements since the period of royal mourning ended.
The King has formally conferred city status on Dunfermline.
In a ceremony in Dunfermline city chambers, the King said he was “delighted” when it was announced the town would become a city.
He said he hoped people would feel a “real sense of pride in this new chapter”.
King Charles in Dunfermline: First pictures of King Charles III as he arrives ahead of city status ceremony
Hundreds of people had lined the streets of the Fife city to see the Charles and Camilla as they carried out their first official engagement together since Royal mourning ended.
After being at the city chambers they went to Dunfermline Abbey, where the royal couple saw the resting place of Robert the Bruce.