News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

12 pictures of King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort in Dunfermline visit

The King and Queen Consort have taken part in their first joint public engagements since the period of royal mourning ended.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 12:56 pm

The King has formally conferred city status on Dunfermline.

In a ceremony in Dunfermline city chambers, the King said he was “delighted” when it was announced the town would become a city.

He said he hoped people would feel a “real sense of pride in this new chapter”.

King Charles in Dunfermline: First pictures of King Charles III as he arrives ahead of city status ceremony

Hundreds of people had lined the streets of the Fife city to see the Charles and Camilla as they carried out their first official engagement together since Royal mourning ended.

After being at the city chambers they went to Dunfermline Abbey, where the royal couple saw the resting place of Robert the Bruce.

1. King Charles III and the Queen Consort wave as they leave Dunfermline Abbey

King Charles III and the Queen Consort wave as they leave Dunfermline Abbey, after a visit to mark its 950th anniversary, and after attending a meeting at the City Chambers in Dunfermline, Fife, where the King formally marked the conferral of city status on the former town.

Photo: Andrew Milligan

Photo Sales

2. King Charles III arrives at an official council meeting at the City Chambers in Dunfermline

King Charles III arrives at an official council meeting at the City Chambers in Dunfermline, Fife, to formally mark the conferral of city status on the former town, ahead of a visit to Dunfermline Abbey to mark its 950th anniversary.

Photo: Andrew Milligan

Photo Sales

3. The scene to greet the King.

Hundred waited to greet King Charles III

Photo: PA

Photo Sales

4. King Charles III shakes hands with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon as Scottish Secretary Alister Jack looks on

King Charles III shakes hands with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon as Scottish Secretary Alister Jack (left) looks on, as he arrives at the City Chambers in Dunfermline, Fife, to formally mark the conferral of city status on the former town.

Photo: Andrew Milligan

Photo Sales
DunfermlineCharles III
Next Page
Page 1 of 3