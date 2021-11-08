10-year-old boy killed in dog attack in South Wales

Gwent Police said they were called to an address in Pentwyn, Penyrhoel, at around 3.55pm on Monday and confirmed the child had died at the scene.

The dog was destroyed by firearms officers and no other animals were involved in the attack, the force said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief Superintendent Mark Hobrough said: “Officers will be making further enquiries at this time and will remain at the scene as the investigation progresses.

Gwent Police said they were called to an address in Pentwyn, Penyrhoel, at around 3.55pm

“It is possible that you may see ongoing police activity in Caerphilly as part of this work.

“You may have also seen an increased presence earlier today while officers were attending the incident, but please do not be alarmed.

“If you have concerns or information then please do stop and talk with us.”