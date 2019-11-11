National Galleries of Scotland severs links with BP over climate emergency

The National Galleries of Scotland is to sever links with the petrochemical giant BP - admitting that its ties are seen at being "at odds" with efforts to address the climate emergency.

An announcement from the arts body said it would no longer be hosting the BP Portrait Awards due to its financial backer. A statement said its association with BP was seen at being "at odds" of doing all it could to tackle the climate emergency.

The Scottish National Portrait Gallery will play host to the BP Portrait Exhibition for the last time when it opens next month. Picture: Lisa Fleming.

An announcement from the Scottish Government-funded arts body said it would no longer be hosting the BP Portrait Awards due to its financial backer.

The touring exhibition at the Scottish National Portrait Gallery had been targeted by protesters singing "climate carols" when it opened last December. The show is due to return to the gallery on 7 December for a four-month run.

Organised by the Portrait Gallery in London, the world's most prestigious portrait competition has visited the New Town gallery in Edinburgh for the last nine years.

BP has backed the competition, which carries a first a first prize of £35,000, and a total prize fund of £74,00, for 30 years.

However a statement from the National Galleries of Scotland said: "We recognise that we have a responsibility to do all we can to address the climate emergency.

"For many people, the association of this competition with BP is seen as being at odds with that aim.

"Therefore, after due consideration, the trustees of the National Galleries of Scotland have decided that this will be the last time that the galleries will host this exhibition in its present form.

"The exhibition has been extremely popular with new and existing visitors over the years.

"We are grateful to the National Portrait Gallery in London and to BP for the opportunity that the competition and exhibition has provided to inspire young talent and to promote portrait artists from around the world."

READ MORE - Morrisons supermarkets across Scotland could be hit by food shortages in the run-up to Christmas

READ MORE - Sir Rod Stewart says he would love to have biopic – with sons in starring roles