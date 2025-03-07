Murder investigation launched after man, 55, found dead in Scottish property

“This is a challenging investigation and any piece of information, no matter how small or insignificant you might think it is, could prove vital.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A murder investigation has been launched after the body of a 55-year-old man was found at a property in Glasgow.

James Jarvis was found dead in a property on Monar Street in the Maryhill area at around 9.20am on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police Scotland said extensive inquiries are under way and officers are working to establish Mr Jarvis’s movements before he was found.

Officers are also making inquiries in nearby Auckland Street, where a black VW Golf belonging to Mr Jarvis was found at around 7.20am on Wednesday – roughly two hours before he was found dead.

Detective Chief Inspector Graham McCreadie, of Police Scotland’s major investigation team, encouraged anyone with information to come forward.

He said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Jarvis’s family at what is a very difficult time and they have asked for their privacy to be respected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is vital we find out answers for them and trace whoever is responsible as soon as possible.

“I am appealing to anyone with information who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“If you have private CCTV or dashcam footage relating to Monar Street, Auckland Street and the surrounding area, please check to see if you have captured anything that could assist with our inquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are keen to speak to anyone who saw Mr Jarvis’s car – a black VW Golf – that was found on Auckland Street and how it got there.

“This is a challenging investigation and any piece of information, no matter how small or insignificant you might think it is, could prove vital so I urge people to make contact with us.”

The family of Mr Jarvis have been made aware and have asked for privacy.

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0638 of March 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.