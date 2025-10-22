Smyth appeared in court on Wednesday and was granted bail.

MSP Colin Smyth has appeared in court charged with alleged voyeurism and possession of indecent photographs of children.

The South Scotland MSP was arrested on August 5, prompting his suspension from Scottish Labour.

On Wednesday, Smyth appeared in private at Dumfries Sheriff Court where he faced two charges.

The first was a charge under a section of the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act dealing with voyeurism, which refers to recording someone “doing a private act”.

The second was a charge under part of the Civic Government Scotland Act 1982, which refers to possessing indecent images of children.

No plea was entered and the case was committed for further examination, with the 52-year-old being granted bail. Smyth was first elected as an MSP in 2016 and returned to Holyrood again at the 2021 election.

A Crown Office spokesman said in relation to MSP Colin Smyth’s appearance in court: “These matters are active under the Contempt of Court Act 1981.“The provisions of this Act protect the integrity of proceedings, preserve access to justice for victims and secure the rights of people accused of crime.

“Anyone publishing items about active cases is advised to exercise caution as material must not be commentary or analysis of evidence, witnesses or accused.