MP PUSHS TO STOP ARMS SALES TO ISRAEL

Martyn Day, SNP MP for Linlithgow and East Falkirk, has initiated a petition urging the UK government to stop selling weapons to Israel.

This comes in response to the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and the provisional ruling by the ICJ that immediate and effective measures must be taken to ensure the immediate deliverance of humanitarian assistance to address the adverse threat to life of Palestinians in Gaza.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The petition highlights that there is substantial evidence that UK arms sold to Israel are being used to kill innocent civilians in Gaza.

Martyn Day MP for Linlithgow and East Falkirk

The petition notes that this would be a direct breach of the UK arms exports policy, which states that licences cannot be granted if there is a “clear risk” the arms might be used in a serious violation of international humanitarian law.

The petitioners argue that the UK government should suspend all arms transfers to Israel that pose a substantial risk that they could be used to commit or facilitate serious violations of international humanitarian law.