Moy Park expands multi-million-pound Asda contract with new national Fakeaway listings

Moy Park, one of Ireland’s best known chicken brands, has secured a national listing with Asda, launching its new Fakeaway range into the retailer’s GB and NI stores.

The range will see four new lines introduced by Moy Park that will ignite excitement into the frozen category with the launch of its new Fakeaway inspired range, adding to its extensive range of branded primary, coated, and added value lines.

The new Fakeaway listings will include Peri Peri Chicken Strips 400g, Tempura Chicken Chunks 350g, Buttermilk Chicken Tenders 400g and Salt and Chilli Chicken Chunks 350g. The range is produced using 100% whole breast chicken fillet.

Moy Park’s retail contract with Asda in Northern Ireland has a +49% growth rate year over year, with the introduction of the Fakeaway listings expected to accelerate growth across NI and GB and spark excitement into the Frozen category.

When surveyed, 86% of shoppers said they would like the option to buy a Fakeaway style product, with flavour and convenience listed as top priorities. Moy Park developed the flavour-filled range as a response to this emerging food trend and the growing demand for big flavour, variety, and convenience in the frozen coated chicken category.

With Frozen Coated being the fastest growing chicken category, and with young shoppers and families driving much of the growth, Moy Park is adding even more value to the category while making Fakeaway feasting easier than ever with this innovative new range.

Ellen Wright, Senior Brand Marketing Manager at Moy Park, said:

“We are delighted to announce our national listing with Asda, with the introduction of our new Fakeway range, featuring four new lines introduced into stores across GB and NI.

“Frozen Coated is now the fastest growing category within both value and volume growth, outperforming every other chicken category and at Moy Park, we pride ourselves on remaining innovative and are proud to introduce this range in response to these emerging food trends.

“At Moy Park, we offer a range of well balanced, locally sourced poultry for families to put on the table, and at a time where cost and convenience has given rise to the Fakeaway trend, these delicious new additions will no doubt add something new to the shelves. We’re thrilled to further enhance our relationship with Asda following the success of our previous launches.”

Jon Hollingsworth, Buyer for Asda GB, added:

“We have built a great relationship with Moy Park over the years and are delighted to strengthen our offering with the launch of this exciting new range into both our GB and NI stores.

“The new Fakeaway lines will offer customers even more variety and bigger flavours within the frozen coated chicken category. The range can also be air fried in 18 minutes, which will delight customers looking for a tasty and convenient option.”

The new Moy Park Fakeaway range retails at £4.00 RRP and launches on an introductory offer of save £1, with further promotions to follow.

The launch will be supported by a range of in-store activations including point of sale, end aisle fins, wobblers, and stickers to draw attention to the new range in the frozen category. Moy Park will also roll out a series of social media activations including Fakeaway recipe videos, influencer activity and a competition to win an air fryer to encourage shoppers to purchase the new range in store.