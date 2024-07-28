Police have issued a warning after four motorhomes were stolen in four days with officers believing the cases are linked.

Motorhome owners have been urged to add extra protection to their vehicles after a spat of thefts in Scotland.

Four Fiat vans – two Fiat Ducatos, a Benimar Mileo and a Fiat Trigano – were stolen from properties in Monifeith, Invergowrie and two in Crieff between last Tuesday and Friday.

Three of the four vans were recovered in the Tayside area but the whereabouts of one of the Fiat Ducatos, stolen on Friday, remains unknown.

Similarities between each case have led officers to believe the thefts are linked.

Detective Inspector Simon Murray urged motorhome owners to consider using a steering lock and a tracking device - or to put their vehicle in a garage.

He said: “We are investigating these thefts and I would urge anyone who believes they may have any information or who had seen any suspicious behaviour to get in touch.

“We would also urge anyone with a motorhome to be aware and vigilant against the risk of thefts.

“There are a few simple steps that be useful to prevent theft.

“Using a steering lock can be an effective way of ensuring that your vehicle is not stolen. It can be a useful deterrent.

“If you have a garage, I strongly recommend you use it to secure your vehicle out of sight.

“Vehicle trackers and tracking devices are also a form of additional security and can assist recovering stolen cars quickly.

"Ensure your vehicle is locked and secure and all valuables removed when not in use.”