Motorcyclist dies in Christmas Day crash near Scottish city

The crash happened on Christmas Day

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a car west of Stirling on Christmas Day.

The 60-year-old man died after his grey Moto Guzzi V100 hit a red Audi A7 on the A811 between Kings Knot roundabout and Kippen Station roundabout near Leckie at around 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services attended but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been contacted by police.

The driver of the car, a 72-year-old man, was taken to Forth Valley Hospital and checked for minor injuries.

Inspector Andrew Thomson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this difficult time. We will continue to support them throughout the investigation.

The crash took place near Stirling.

“I am now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, and who has not already spoken to officers, to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would also appeal to anyone who was driving in this area around that time and who may have dashcam footage which could assist us to contact us.”