Mossmorran flaring: Plant returns to normal operation

Fife Plant has returned to normal operations after several hours of elevated flaring.

The Mossmorran complex confirmed the mechanical issue which sparked the flaring had been resolved.

In his latest statement,Jacob McAlister, plant manager, said: “Normal operations have resumed at FEP after our team worked swiftly to resolve a mechanical issue which occurred earlier today.

“We fully understand any concerns and would like to reiterate our apology for any inconvenience caused in local communities.”. “elevated flaring” was the result of what Mossmorran said was “a mechanical issue.”

The elevated flaring came just two months after flaring over the Bank Holiday weekend sparked a huge community backlash, and hundreds of complaints to SEPA’s pollution hotline.