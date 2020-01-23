Morrisons supermarket to cut 3,000 management jobs across country

Morrisons has confirmed plans to axe around 3,000 managerial roles across its stores as part of a restructure which will see it create more shop floor jobs.

The supermarket said it will have 4,000 more employees as part of plans which will see the creation of 7,000 new hourly-paid roles.

The supermarket giant has confirmed thousands of management jobs are at risk. Picture: PA

READ MORE: Educating pupils in Gaelic could harm academic achievement say Scottish Tories

Many of the new jobs will be on Morrisons' Market Street counters - where butchers, bakers, fishmongers and other fresh food specialists serve customers.

David Lepley, Morrisons group retail director, said: "This proposal means more frontline colleagues improving product availability and helping customers.

"Whilst there will be a short period of uncertainty for some managers affected by these proposals, we will be supporting them through this process and there are jobs available for everybody who wants to continue to work at Morrisons.

"There will also be more roles with greater flexibility that are very attractive to colleagues with families."

The announcement comes days after rival Sainsbury's announced plans to cut hundreds more managerial jobs following its takeover of Argos.