Morrisons More cards: Shopping chaos as food deliveries 'cancelled' and loyalty card discounts fail

A major supermarket has apologised to customers and cut the price of items including turkeys and champagne for all shoppers after loyalty prices failed to register and Christmas deliveries were delayed or cancelled on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Morrisons said the problems were due to a system glitch which has seen loyalty prices not registering for some shoppers and Christmas deliveries delayed, on one of the busiest shopping days for supermarkets this year.

The company said the issues had delayed some food deliveries, however some customers said they had received messages saying their entire order had been cancelled - leaving them without food for Christmas.

Customers complained that their More Card discounts have also not been applied at the tills, while the Morrisons website has also experienced issues on Monday with outages and some pages being slow to load.

The company said it has applied the loyalty discounts to all customers in response to the problems, while it also giving More Card customers an extra 10 per cent off their entire shop today and on Tuesday "as an apology."

One customer took to social media after claiming she had been told “nothing could be done” about her festive delivery cancellation.

Shoppers at Morrisons found their customer loyalty discounts were not applied. | PA

Moira Redhead said: “I received an email this morning saying you cancelled my delivery including guaranteed food to order, food for Christmas dinner, turkey etc and for the days after. I phoned customer services who said nothing could be done so now we have no food over the Christmas period.”

A spokeswoman for the supermarket said: “This morning we are experiencing some system issues which are principally impacting some More Card discounts and Click and Collect orders.

“For More Card customers who have Morrisons Fivers to redeem, these will be done manually in store by colleagues.

“And if More Card prices are not registering, we will apply a 10 per cent discount to the customer’s entire shop.”

Another social media user said that their shop cost them “£50 more than it should have been” because their More Card did not work and in-store staff did not inform them of the issues before paying.

Some said they found out at the till that the savings were not applied, but instead would be added to their loyalty card as points.

The problems come on one of the most important shopping days of the year, with Monday set to be the busiest single day for supermarkets, according to analysts Kantar.

Sue Davies, Which? head of food policy, said: "Just days before Christmas, Morrisons' customers will be understandably frustrated to find that they are unable to use their loyalty card discounts and that some online orders have been cancelled.

"Morrisons should work quickly to resolve these issues and ensure their customers receive their orders and are able to use loyalty discounts on their Christmas food shop."

Morrisons said: “For Click and Collect orders, we are asking customers to wait for an email to inform them that their order is ready for collection before heading to store.

“Some home delivery orders may be arriving late today – and we will be communicating directly with those customers affected.