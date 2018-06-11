More than two thirds of young Scots believe Brexit will be ‘bad’

Under one in ten young people in Scotland think the Brexit vote was a “good result”, research has found.

More than two-thirds (70 per cent) of almost 600 11 to 26-year-olds who took part in the Young Scot Your Thoughts on Brexit survey said the vote to leave the European Union was “not a good result”. Just 9 per cent believed the opposite.

A further 11 per cent said they were “not bothered either way” and 10 per cent responded they had not given it much thought.

More than half (55 per cent) believe it will lead to fewer career opportunities and 47 per cent think studying opportunities will fall.

A total of 42 per cent said Brexit has already affected them and nearly a fifth (19 per cent) said it had made them change their plans or ambitions.

However, more than a third (35 per cent) said it would not change their plans and 9 per cent believe career opportunities will increase, with 6 per cent predicting a rise in studying opportunities.

The head of Young Scot said the findings underline the importance of young people having a voice the Brexit negotiations.

Further results from the survey show more than half (56 per cent) think Brexit will have a negative effect on their family life, while 6 per cent said the effect will be positive and 27 per cent predicted no effect.

Around 28 per cent of students said they were not sure how Brexit will affect them but, of those who think there will be an effect, more believe it will be negative (41 per cent) than positive (5 per cent).

Just under a third (32 per cent) predict a negative impact on their rights, while a fifth (20 per cent) think their rights will not be affected and 4 per cent think they will improve.

Around half of respondents (48 per cent) believe Brexit will erode the rights of EU nationals, while 4 per cent think it will have a positive impact.

More than half (58 per cent) said co-operation on national security will be more difficult. One in 20 (5 per cent) believe it will be easier.

Among the concerns respondents raised when questioned about EU benefits were travel and free movement, education and employment, funding, health and rights.

Other concerns included mobile phone roaming charges, trade and the economy.

Louise Macdonald, chief executive of Young Scot, said: “Our research shows that the majority of young people in Scotland have concerns about the UK’s future relationship with Europe.

“It’s absolutely vital that political leaders across the UK work with young people to fully involve them in discussions about their future.

“Many young Scots fear that there will be a negative impact on their lives and opportunities following withdrawal from the EU; their ideas and priorities must be heard.”

The Scottish Government supported the survey which questioned 593 people aged 11-26 between November last year and March.