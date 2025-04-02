Moray: Two border collies stolen from Scottish property as police launch investigation
Police are appealing for information after two border collies were stolen in Moray .
At around 2.30pm on Tuesday , police received a report that the two dogs were snatched from a property in the Drummuir area of Keith.
Officers believe they were stolen between 11.15am and 12pm .
One of the Border Collies is black and white, and the other is brown, red and white.
Read more here: ‘Extinction alarm’ as UK butterfly species in long-term decline after numbers collapse
Constable Michael McLeod of Police Scotland said: "Our enquiries are ongoing and we are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious around the time of this theft to please contact police.
"If you have seen these dogs or have CCTV or dash-cam footage which may assist, please call 101 quoting incident 1942 of 1 April, 2025 . Alternatively, you can pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.