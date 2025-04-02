Our enquiries are ongoing.”

Police are appealing for information after two border collies were stolen in Moray .

At around 2.30pm on Tuesday , police received a report that the two dogs were snatched from a property in the Drummuir area of Keith.

Officers believe they were stolen between 11.15am and 12pm .

One of the Border Collies is black and white, and the other is brown, red and white.

Constable Michael McLeod of Police Scotland said: "Our enquiries are ongoing and we are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious around the time of this theft to please contact police.

