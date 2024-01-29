Monkey business: Highlands hunt continues for 'Kingussie Kong' after monkey's zoo escape

Dubbed the Kingussie Kong by some locals, he has crossed a railway line, evaded drones and survived partly on peanuts left out for the birds.

And it looks as if the adventure for one Japanese Macaque, usually a resident of the Highland Wildlife Park at Kincraig near Kingussie, is not over yet after breaking free from his enclosure, possibly to escape a fight, going on the run and evading capture for a second night.

For at least two miles he ventured, crossing the main Inverness to Perth railway line before being spotted in a back garden in Kincraig on Sunday morning tugging at a bird feeder .

The Japanese macaque eats from a bird feeder in a back garden in Kincraig. PIC: Carl Nagle.

"He was looking a bit shifty, like he knew he wasn’t meant to be there,” said Carl Nagle, who watched the monkey feeding before it jumped up on the garden fence and disappeared into nearby trees.

Mr Nagle, who was in bed when he was alerted to the fugitive monkey by a Facetime call made by his daughter downstairs, said keepers from the park arrived just as the monkey vanished from view.

“I was told that when they have got out in the past, they tend to stay close to their enclosure. This one has quite clearly got a bit of a character,” he added.

Last night, keepers were patrolling the village with drones deployed and a supply of nets and anaesthetic darts at the ready.

Mr Nagle said there was a fair bit of activity in the village since news broke of the monkey’s escape – mostly caused by a huddle of journalists hoping to catch a glimpse of the elusive creature.

While he is not considered dangerous, the public has been urged not to approach him – and the name of the monkey is being kept secret for now.

Residents are being urged to bring in any food from outside to encourage the monkey to return to the park to feed.

Darren McGarry, head of living collections at RZSS, said: “A team of our charity’s expert keepers are patrolling the village today in order to locate and return the macaque that escaped yesterday.

“Although we don’t expect the monkey to be a threat to the public or pet animals, he should not be approached.

“We are doing everything we can to locate the macaque and are in talks with a drone company to help in this process.

“Locals are being encouraged to bring in any food that is kept outside, such as food waste bins and bird feeders, to encourage the monkey to return to the park once he is hungry.”

The wildlife park houses a large group of Japanese macaques, the most northerly living non-human primate, after successfully breeding the species.

Tiina Salzberg, a chief strategy officer for a marketing consultancy company and partner of Mr Nagle, said: “It’s just the most surreal thing, I’ve seen snow monkeys in the wild but you don’t expect to see them in your back garden in the Highlands

"It was running back and forth and kept looking over its shoulder at us,” she said.

“He was super cute, I have to say."