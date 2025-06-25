Mobile phone network Three and Three iD Mobile down with users unable to make calls
Thousands of Three mobile customers are currently unable to make phone calls, the network has confirmed.
In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, Three UK wrote: 'We're aware of an issue affecting voice services and are working hard to fix it.
‘Data services are working normally. Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience caused’.
Vodafone announced earlier this month it had completed its merger with Three UK. The combined business, named VodafoneThree, is 51% owned by Vodafone.
