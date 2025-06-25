Mobile phone network Three and Three iD Mobile down with users unable to make calls

Published 25th Jun 2025, 13:07 BST
Mobile phone network Three is down for many customers, with thousands of customers reporting issues with voice calls not working on the network.

Thousands of Three mobile customers are currently unable to make phone calls, the network has confirmed.

In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, Three UK wrote: 'We're aware of an issue affecting voice services and are working hard to fix it.

Many Three and iD Mobile users are unable to make calls today.
‘Data services are working normally. Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience caused’.

Vodafone announced earlier this month it had completed its merger with Three UK. The combined business, named VodafoneThree, is 51% owned by Vodafone.

More to follow.

