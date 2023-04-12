Missing hillwalker scaled three mountain summits in a day

A search is underway for Patrick Allan Monroe, 33, who set off from the Pine Trees Leisure Park campsite in Tyndrum at 8am last Thursday.
It is now known the American reached the summit of Ben Oss around 1.15pm and then the top of Ben Lui around 3pm before making his way along the ridge to Ben A’Chleibh around an hour later.
It is not known which route Mr Monroe, who is 6ft tall, slim and with a ginger beard, took after this.
Inspector David Ryan said: “Our efforts to trace Patrick are continuing and we know he reached three summits on the day he was last seen.
“He was dressed for the outdoors but we are becoming increasingly concerned and need to trace him to establish he is safe and well.
“We are keen to speak to anyone who saw him after that, particularly other walkers.”