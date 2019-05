Have your say

Police in the Highlands have found a 13-year-old boy who was reported missing.



Imants Driksna was last seen at around 7pm on Wednesday in the Fort William area.

Police are looking to find Imants Driksna. Picture Police Scotland

Police Scotland confirmed at 10:45 on Friday that the boy had been traced and is safe and well.

Investigators thanked everyone who shared or otherwise assisted with earlier appeals for information.