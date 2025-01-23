Why did I get a red 'severe' alert warning on my mobile phone? What does it mean?

Emergency response measure deployed amid red danger to life warning

Around 4.5 million people received an emergency alert to their mobile phones close to 6pm on Thursday after the Met Office issued a red danger to life warning for wind across Scotland and Northern Ireland, the Cabinet Office said.

The alert in response to Storm Eowyn is the largest real life use of the emergency system to date and caused mobile phones to make a loud siren-like sound, even if on silent when the alert was issued.

A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: “The Met Office has issued a red warning for wind on Friday, January 24, meaning there is a danger to life across Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland.

A red weather warning on the M74 | National World

“In light of the deteriorating weather conditions and associated disruption, and in consultation with the Scottish Government and Northern Ireland Executive, the Cabinet Office will issue emergency alerts early this evening to people affected by the warnings in Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland.

“The emergency alert system will send a message to every compatible mobile phone in the areas at most risk, containing information about the weather warnings and guidance on how to stay safe.”

The red alert weather warning was sent to millions of mobile phones | National World

In Scotland, 22 areas are covered, including Clackmannanshire; Falkirk; Fife; Stirling; Dumfries & Galloway; East Lothian; Edinburgh; Midlothian Council; Scottish Borders; West Lothian; Argyll and Bute; East Ayrshire; East Dunbartonshire; East Renfrewshire; Glasgow; Inverclyde; North Ayrshire; North Lanarkshire; Renfrewshire; South Ayrshire; South Lanarkshire; and West Dunbartonshire.