Hundreds of users have reported problems with email and logging in

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Microsoft 365 is reported to have gone down after hundreds of users said they were facing problems with Outlook email, logging in and server connection.

Microsoft posted on X early this morning that it was investigating the issue and had now deployed a fix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said: “We've determined the cause of the issue and have deployed a fix. We're closely monitoring its deployment and expect the issue to gradually resolve as deployment progresses.”

Some users said they were receiving a “something went wrong” notification when they were attempting to log in.

According to the site Down Detector, which provides a real-time overview of outages, more than 200 outages have been reported since 5am and peaked at around 8.30am this morning.

It said the most reported issue was with Outlook, accounting for 54% of problems, followed by issues with logging in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Down Detector website said over 200 reports of problems had been made since 5am this morning | SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

One X user said: “I can't access my personal http://hotmail.com account on all devices and different browsers. I can login to http://Microsoft.com but when I go to my email, I get an error. I can access outlook accounts for work.”