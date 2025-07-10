Microsoft 365 down: Outlook goes down with users unable to access emails
Microsoft 365 is reported to have gone down after hundreds of users said they were facing problems with Outlook email, logging in and server connection.
Microsoft posted on X early this morning that it was investigating the issue and had now deployed a fix.
It said: “We've determined the cause of the issue and have deployed a fix. We're closely monitoring its deployment and expect the issue to gradually resolve as deployment progresses.”
Some users said they were receiving a “something went wrong” notification when they were attempting to log in.
According to the site Down Detector, which provides a real-time overview of outages, more than 200 outages have been reported since 5am and peaked at around 8.30am this morning.
It said the most reported issue was with Outlook, accounting for 54% of problems, followed by issues with logging in.
One X user said: “I can't access my personal http://hotmail.com account on all devices and different browsers. I can login to http://Microsoft.com but when I go to my email, I get an error. I can access outlook accounts for work.”
Another user from Germany said: “Outlook seems to be down this morning — I’m unable to access any emails. Is there any information on when the service will be available again?”
