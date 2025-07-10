Microsoft 365 down: Outlook goes down with users unable to access emails

By Rachel Fergusson

Live Reporter

Published 10th Jul 2025, 09:53 BST
Hundreds of users have reported problems with email and logging in

Microsoft 365 is reported to have gone down after hundreds of users said they were facing problems with Outlook email, logging in and server connection.

Microsoft posted on X early this morning that it was investigating the issue and had now deployed a fix.

It said: “We've determined the cause of the issue and have deployed a fix. We're closely monitoring its deployment and expect the issue to gradually resolve as deployment progresses.”

Some users said they were receiving a “something went wrong” notification when they were attempting to log in.

According to the site Down Detector, which provides a real-time overview of outages, more than 200 outages have been reported since 5am and peaked at around 8.30am this morning.

It said the most reported issue was with Outlook, accounting for 54% of problems, followed by issues with logging in.

The Down Detector website said over 200 reports of problems had been made since 5am this morningplaceholder image
The Down Detector website said over 200 reports of problems had been made since 5am this morning | SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

One X user said: “I can't access my personal http://hotmail.com account on all devices and different browsers. I can login to http://Microsoft.com but when I go to my email, I get an error. I can access outlook accounts for work.”

Another user from Germany said: “Outlook seems to be down this morning — I’m unable to access any emails. Is there any information on when the service will be available again?”

